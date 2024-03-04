Smiles: 10U A Squirt Red team brought home silver from State

A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Olsen Orthodontics.

(Riverton, WY) – The 10U A Squirt Red team played in the State Championship game on Sunday, March 3. They brought home silver from the game.

The game was against Yellowstone Maroon – the final score was 6 to 2.

“Super proud of this group of hard-working kids bringing home the Silver from State 10u A Squirt Hockey!” a post from Fremont County Ice Hockey said.

Below is the list of players and coach:

Coach: Roland Hancock

4 Weston Sanders

8 Oliver Straub

10 Kameron Hancock

20 Jase Dickinson

60 Michael Oland

82 Beau Linck

96 Maddox Reinhardt

99 Ramsden Vukich