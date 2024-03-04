Smiles: 10U A Squirt Red team brought home silver from State

More

    (Riverton, WY) – The 10U A Squirt Red team played in the State Championship game on Sunday, March 3. They brought home silver from the game.

    The game was against Yellowstone Maroon – the final score was 6 to 2.

    “Super proud of this group of hard-working kids bringing home the Silver from State 10u A Squirt Hockey!” a post from Fremont County Ice Hockey said.

    Below is the list of players and coach:

    Coach: Roland Hancock

    4 Weston Sanders
    8 Oliver Straub
    10 Kameron Hancock
    20 Jase Dickinson
    60 Michael Oland
    82 Beau Linck
    96 Maddox Reinhardt
    99 Ramsden Vukich

