Smiles: 12U A Peewee Hockey team brought home the silver from State

A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Olsen Orthodontics.
(Riverton, WY) – The Riverton 12U A Peewee Hockey team brought home the silver from the State Championship on Sunday, Feb. 25, in Sheridan.
The Championship game was against the tough Jackson Moose team – the final score was 0-5 in favor of Jackson.
“Super proud of this group of hard-working kids bringing home the Silver from State,” it said on the Fremont County Ice Hockey Facebook page.
Below is the list of players, coaches and the manager.
Way to go, River Rats! 🎉🎉🎉