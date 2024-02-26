Smiles: 12U A Peewee Hockey team brought home the silver from State

More

    (Riverton, WY) – The Riverton 12U A Peewee Hockey team brought home the silver from the State Championship on Sunday, Feb. 25, in Sheridan.

    The Championship game was against the tough Jackson Moose team – the final score was 0-5 in favor of Jackson.

    “Super proud of this group of hard-working kids bringing home the Silver from State,” it said on the Fremont County Ice Hockey Facebook page.

    Below is the list of players, coaches and the manager.

    h/t Fremont County Ice Hockey

    Way to go, River Rats! 🎉🎉🎉

