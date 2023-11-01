The Wind River Development Fund is hosting a small business training workshop this Friday, November 3. This free event geared to small businesses and entrepreneurs will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Central Wyoming College, Main Hall Room 157.

The training will focus on Excel and general marketing.

Lunch will be purchased via cafeteria vouchers, so please contact [email protected] or call 307-335-7330 to register.

Class hosts encourage attendees to bring their personal computers if possible.

Mark your calendars for December’s Dinner and Learn workshop on December 6. The topic for the evening event will be Quickbooks and Marketing.