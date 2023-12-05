Small Business Training Workshop rescheduled to Wednesday

The Wind River Development Fund is hosting a marketing and Quickbooks training workshop scheduled for Thursday, December 6 has been moved to Wednesday, December 5 due to unforeseen circumstances. This free event geared to small businesses and entrepreneurs will still be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at Central Wyoming College, Main Hall Room 159.

WRDF will be purchasing food vouchers from the cafeteria for dinner. Plan on dinner at 4 p.m. with the workshop starting at 5 p.m.

Class hosts encourage attendees to bring their personal computers if possible.

For more information please contact [email protected] or call 307-335-7330.