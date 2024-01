(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, temperatures will not be as cold today, as the warming trend continues back to near average for this time of year for the remainder of the week.

Highs will be in the teens for most today, with Riverton/Shoshoni a bit cooler at 2 degrees, and Dubois a bit warmer at 25 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the single digits for warmer areas, and negative single digits/negative teens for windier areas.

