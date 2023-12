(Fremont County, WY) – Temps will be in the mid-30s for much of the 10 today, with the coolest location being South Pass City reaching only 29 degrees.

Though warmer than yesterday, today we have wind. The gustier locations include Dubois, South Pass City and Jeffrey City.

Looking ahead: “A chance of light snow will move east of the Divide later Monday into Tuesday,” according to the National Weather Service in Riverton.

h/t NWSR