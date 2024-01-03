Skating rink to open soon at Legion Field in Riverton

(Riverton, WY) – Riverton’s skating rink has found a new home this winter at the Legion baseball field on Day Drive.

Riverton City Councilmember Lindsey Cox, who also serves as Legion president, said she proposed the move after learning that Tonkin Stadium couldn’t host the skating rink this year.

The Legion team will staff the rink with volunteers, Cox said Wednesday, with proceeds from skate rentals and concessions supporting the upcoming baseball season.

She is waiting to meet with her board to finalize scheduling details but anticipates the rink will be open on weekends.

The rink will be filled on Thursday, “so it will be up and running soon, weather permitting,” Cox said.