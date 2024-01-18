Six locals recently sentenced for various charges, DOJ reports

(Fremont County, WY) – The Department of Justice announced Wednesday that there have been multiple sentencing hearings recently conducted, six of which involved locals facing firearm and drug/firearm charges, as well as one sex offense charge.

Those individuals and sentences are below.

Warren Larose, age 40, of Riverton, was sentenced to two years of supervised probation for being a felon in possession of a firearm. U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson imposed the sentence on Dec. 20, 2023, in Cheyenne. According to court documents, on Mar. 12, 2023, Larose pointed a gun at an adult and a minor. The victims were in a vehicle outside of their residence and provided video evidence to the Riverton Police Department. Larose is a previously convicted felon. This crime was investigated by the FBI and Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael J. Elmore.

Hedoduyehpua “Hedo” Thayer, age 44, of Fort Washakie, was sentenced to 60 months’ imprisonment for being a felon in possession of firearms. U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson imposed the sentence on Dec. 21, 2023, in Cheyenne. According to court documents, on Aug. 11, 2022, during execution of a search warrant on Thayer’s residence, agents observed multiple firearms in plain view. Thayer is prohibited from possessing a firearm because he is a previously convicted felon. This crime was investigated by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael J. Elmore.

Lorenzo Roman, age 30, of Riverton, was sentenced to 36 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson imposed the sentence on Jan. 11. According to court documents, on Apr. 20, 2023, the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) police were dispatched to a truck parked in the roadway with a male sleeping in the driver’s seat. BIA agents attempted to wake Roman, who became non-compliant. Roman was combative and was subsequently arrested. In the truck, within reach of Roman, BIA located a loaded Ruger .380 pistol with an obliterated serial number. The case was investigated by the BIA and FBI and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael J. Elmore.

Joshua Keele, age 38, of Riverton, was sentenced to 90 months’ imprisonment for being a felon in possession of a firearm and conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl. U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson imposed the sentence on Dec. 21, 2023 in Cheyenne. According to court documents, on Apr. 27, 2023, agents executed a search warrant at the defendant’s residence and recovered fentanyl, methamphetamine, marijuana, cocaine, and a firearm. Keele is a previously convicted felon. This crime was investigated by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy W. Gist.

Jacquel Starnes, age 40, of Riverton, was sentenced to 63 months’ imprisonment for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and being an unlawful user and person previously convicted of a misdemeanor domestic violence offense in possession of a firearm. Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl imposed the sentence on Jan. 3. According to court documents, a search warrant was executed at Starnes’ residence. Approximately 380 grams of methamphetamine, 166 grams of MDMA and multiple firearms were recovered. The defendant admitted to selling methamphetamine in a subsequent interview and admitted the “sawed off shotgun” was his.This crime was investigated by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy W. Gist.

Bryon Good Voice Elk, age 35, of Riverton, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for failing to register as a sex offender. U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson imposed the sentence on Dec. 18, 2023. The defendant was required by a court order to register with the Wind River Sex Offender Registration & Notification Act office personnel as well as Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation, but failed to do so. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy W. Gist.