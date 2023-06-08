Sip Smart: The ultimate handbook for a safe and enjoyable Lander Brewfest

The Lander Brewfest is just around the corner and it’s time to start planning for some fun! But before you indulge in the amazing selection of brewed beers, Fremont County Prevention wants to encourage everyone attending the Lander Brewfest to have a great time, but to do so responsibly.

Know Your Limits

When attending the Lander Brewfest, it’s important to know your limits and drink within them. This festival is an opportunity to taste and enjoy a variety of brews but resist the temptation to overindulge in order to keep yourself and others safe. Set a limit for yourself before you start drinking, and stick to it. Drinking water throughout the day can also help you pace yourself and easily avoid a hangover the next day. And don’t forget to eat! How Dangerous Is It?

Adult overconsumption of alcohol can lead to a variety of dangerous outcomes, including impaired driving, accidents and injuries, and even death. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 28% of all traffic-related deaths in the United States in 2019 involved alcohol-impaired drivers. Click here for the Alcohol-Impaired Driver Fact Sheet for Wyoming. Excessive alcohol use also has immediate effects that increase the risk of many harmful health conditions such as alcohol poisoning. To avoid putting yourself and others in danger, it’s crucial to be mindful of how much alcohol you consume. Use SafeRide from WRTA

WRTA’s SafeRide program provides a safe and reliable ride home for those who have been drinking and are unable to drive. This program is available throughout the Lander Brewfest. Taking advantage of this service can help to minimize the number of drunk driving incidents and reduce the likelihood of serious accidents related to alcohol overconsumption. Be sure to have the SafeRide number (307-851-9800) handy and use it if you need to. Enjoy the Event Responsibly

Ultimately, the Lander Brewfest is a time for everyone to relax, unwind, and enjoy some quality beers. Drinking responsibly not only keeps you safe but also helps to ensure that the event remains a fun and welcoming place for everyone.

Knowing your limits, avoiding adult overconsumption, using SafeRide from WRTA, and enjoying the event responsibly are all crucial steps to take. With these tips in mind, you can enjoy the festival without putting yourself, or others, in danger. Let’s make sure to keep this festival fun, safe, and memorable for everyone!