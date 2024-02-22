Sink Your Skills at the Cedar Bar’s 9-Ball Pool Tournament!

Sharpen your cue and get ready to rumble, because the Cedar Bar is hosting a 9-Ball Pool Tournament this Saturday, February 24th! Whether you’re a seasoned shark or a friendly fish, this event is open to all skill levels, guaranteeing a day of pool-tastic fun and competition.
Here’s the lowdown:
- Sign-ups start at 9:00 AM sharp. Don’t be late, as spots are limited!
- Tournament kicks off at 10:00 AM. Be ready to rack ’em and sink ’em!
- Entry fee is $30. All proceeds go towards the prize pool and keeping the good times rolling.
- Open Tables format: Everyone gets a chance to play and show off their skills.
- $20 added to the pot and $10 to the table. More players, bigger prizes!
- Handicap system: AA players race to 5, A players race to 4, and B players race to 3. Everyone has a shot at glory!
- Money shots available: Feeling confident? Show off your trick shots and earn some extra cash.
- Food will be provided: The Cedar Bar always takes care of their guests. Feel free to bring a side dish to share and potluck the fun!
So, gather your pool-playing posse, dust off your cue stick, and head down to the Cedar Bar this Saturday for an afternoon of friendly competition, delicious food, and good company. Whether you’re a champion cueist or just looking for a fun way to spend your Saturday, this tournament is sure to be a winner!
Don’t miss out! Sign up early and get ready to make some memories at the Cedar Bar’s 9-Ball Pool Tournament!
For more information check out the Cedar Bar’s Facebook page