    Singing sensations Abraham Thomas, Jermaine Bell to perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

    Amanda Fehring
    h/t Abraham Thomas Music via Facebook

    Update: Former Fremont County resident Jermaine Bell is also joining Abe Thomas. Their singing group is called the Native Soul.

    (Fremont County, WY) – Former Fremont County residents Abraham Thomas and Jermaine Bell are off to New York City to perform in front of millions with singer and songwriter Jon Batiste for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

    According to Thomas’ sister, Alice Thomas, they will be singing “Worship.”

    The three will perform alongside other big names in the music industry, such as Cher, Chicago and Pentatonix.

    The 97th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade kicks off on Nov. 23 at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be watched on NBC or streamed on Peacock.

