    City of Riverton Thanksgiving Holiday Sanitation Notice

    Riverton's City Hall (County 10)

    THURSDAY – NO SANITATION SERVICES
    FRIDAY – REGULAR SANITATION SERVICES

    All City of Riverton Offices will be closed on Thursday, November 23rd and Friday November 24th in observance of Thanksgiving.

    If your garbage and recycling is normally picked up on Thursday, it will be picked up on Wednesday, November 22nd.

    Sanitation will run as regularly scheduled on Friday, November 24th, but curbside recycling will be picked up on Monday, November 27th.

    Please remember that your containers must be out by 7 a.m.

    If you have any questions, please call the Public Works Department at 307-856-3687.

    Public Notice paid for by the City of Riverton

