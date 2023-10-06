Sign-ups for Riverton Museum’s Pumpkin Trail due today!

(Riverton, WY) Do you have mad pumpkin carving skills? Sign up your local business or community group/organization to participate in the Riverton Museum’s 4th Annual Pumpkin Trail happening on Saturday, October 14!

Sign up by calling the museum at 307-856-2665 today by 4:45 p.m.

Bring your pumpkins on Friday, October 13 anytime between 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m., or on Saturday, October 14 anytime between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. The Riverton Museum is providing candles for the pumpkins.

Advertisement

The Pumpkin Trail will be on display between 5:00-8:00 p.m. Pumpkins will be lit at dusk (approx. 6:30 p.m.)

Any questions, call the Riverton Museum at 307-856-2664 or email Nathaniel Griffee at [email protected].