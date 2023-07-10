Showdown in the Fast Lane: Crossroads of Wyoming 1/8 Mile Speed Trials

Attention all speed demons and racing enthusiasts! Get ready to rev your engines and feel the rush of adrenaline at the Crossroads of Wyoming 1/8 Mile Speed Trials. This event will take place on July 16th, so mark your calendars and prepare for a day packed with high-speed action. Gates open at 7:30 a.m. with races starting at 9 a.m.

The starting line is at 1370 7th Street in Shoshoni, near Wyoming Mushrooms. The 1/8 mile stretch is on 7th Street, heading east, J Herbst Lane will be temporarily closed for the racers with a sign up station there. Fast or slow, bring what you’ve got, we have classes for all.

The best part? Spectators are invited to the event, free of charge. The public access to the Speed Trials will be controlled along 7th Street to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all. So, bring your friends, family, and fellow speed enthusiasts to cheer on the competitors as they race towards victory.

Official Crossroads of Wyoming 1/8 Mile Speed Trials t-shirts will be available for purchase. Show your support for the racers and grab a piece of memorabilia to remember this unforgettable day.

As the races progress, we will take a break near noon to refuel, recharge, and replenish our energy. It’s the perfect opportunity to grab a bite to eat, socialize with fellow speed enthusiasts, and share stories of thrilling races and near misses. Shorty’s Food Trailer from Deaver will be on site with their great menu.

In true racing fashion, trophies will be awarded to the top competitors in each class. We also recognize the power of the people. The People’s Choice award will be given to the vehicle that captures the hearts and admiration of the spectators. So, make sure to cast your vote for the most impressive ride.

So mark your calendars and make your way to the Crossroads of Wyoming 1/8 Mile Speed Trials for a day of pulse-pounding action, roaring engines, and the ultimate showdown in the fast lane. Whether you’re a competitor, a spectator, or simply a fan of speed, this event promises an experience you won’t want to miss. Get ready to bring what you’ve got and join us for the race of a lifetime!

For more information and to stay updated on the latest news, feel free to reach out to Joel (307-829-0044), Sharon (707-628-9389), or John (307-851-1786) or check out the event on Facebook.

A big thank you to all the sponsors.