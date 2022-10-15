Shoshoni volleyball sweeps Lady Cougars in 3 at Pavillion

Two weeks remain in the regular season until the Class 1-A and Class 2-A West conferences converge on Lander Valley High School for regional competition.

Wind River hosted Shoshoni on Friday as part of their Homecoming festivities, but it wasn’t very festive for the Lady Cougars as the visitors rolled to a three game win with scores of 25-15, 25-13, 25-14 in a very quick match. Maggie Jensen dug out a Shoshoni serve. {h/t Randy Tucker}

The win moved Shoshoni to 2-1 in the Northwest 2-A and concluded a sweep of the Lady Cougars this season. Shoshoni is 8-13 overall and hosts league-leading Rocky Mountain on Saturday. The Lady Grizzlies gave the Lady Blue their only conference loss of the year last month at Cowley in a five-game donnybrook that was decided 15-11 in the fifth game.

Hailey Donelson, Madi Ramage and Brooklyn Schrinar faced the net as Abigail Jennings served. {h/t Randy Tucker}

Shoshoni has just Greybull away next Friday and ends the regular season hosting Southwest 2-A Kemmerer on Saturday.

Wind River is 8-13-1 overall and winless in the Northwest 2-A. The Lady Cougars travel to Greybull on Saturday. Kiley Holstein blocked a hard hit by Hailey Donelson. {h/t Randy Tucker}

The Northwest 2-A has just four teams in the conference since Riverside dropped to Class 1-A this season. Rocky Mountain leads the conference followed by Shoshoni, Greybull, and Wind River. Natalie Walker dug out a serve. {h/t Randy Tucker}

It’s been a different conference season for Wyoming Indian with just Kemmerer and Big Piney with them in the Class 2-A Southwest. St. Stephen’s doesn’t have a program this season and has a handful of players on the Lady Chiefs’ junior varsity squad.

Morgan Donelson hammered a serve. {h/t Randy Tucker}

The Lady Chiefs are 4-14 on the season after a Thursday sweep of Hanna in Carbon County. Friday they fell to conference-leading, and fifth-ranked Kemmerer in three games 25-13, 25-14, 25-15 at home. Karina Frederick passed the ball with Natalie Walker. {h/t RandyTucker}

The Lady Rams are in the middle of the Class 1-A Northwest with a 1-3 conference mark. Second Ranked Riverside leads the league with a 5-0 conference record and a 15-5 overall mark. The Rams at 1-3 have a pair of Northwest games remaining and are 2-6 overall on the year.