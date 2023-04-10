Shoshoni Town Council to review third-quarter financials during regular meeting Tuesday

The Shoshoni Town Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at Shoshoni Town Hall, 102 E. Second St.

The agenda for the evening includes one resolution, one building permit, and one item of new business (third-quarter financials).

Mayor Joel Highsmith will offer an update on the State Loan and Investment Board at the end of the meeting.

Tuesday’s council meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom (Meeting ID: 458 645 1704) and on the city’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are stored.

For more information call the Town of Shoshoni at 876-2515.