Shoshoni Town Council plans one more budget ‘workshop’ ahead of final adoption for fiscal year 2024

The Shoshoni Town Council will hold one more work session to discuss its budget for fiscal year 2024 before considering the budget on the third and final reading later this month.

The council approved the budget ordinance on second reading during a regular meeting Tuesday.

That’s when Councilmember Jake Stetler requested “one more workshop” on the budget “before our final reading.”

“I didn’t find anything out of order – I thought everything was good,” Stetler said. “But it’s serious business. … I just thought if we sat down and just thumbed through it together real quick before final approval (it) might not be a bad idea.”

Mayor Joel Highsmith agreed that “we should … do our due diligence.”

“I don’t believe any time it’s good to rush into budgets,” Highsmith said.

Councilmember Bob Zent suggested they also use the workshop as an opportunity to discuss “long-term planning” and outline the ways the budget is “helping us obtain our goals.”

The meeting is scheduled to take place at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, at Shoshoni Town Hall, 102 E. Second St.

For more information, call the Town of Shoshoni at 876-2515.