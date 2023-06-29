Shoshoni to allow fireworks, open alcohol for Independence Day

The Shoshoni Town Council has voted to allow fireworks in city limits between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m. on the Fourth of July.

The council did not place restrictions on the types of fireworks that could be used in town, meaning both ground and aerial versions are permitted.

Shoshoni Police Department chief Chris Konija said the restrictions weren’t necessary this year because of “the amount of moisture” the region experienced this spring.

Open container

The council also voted to allow open containers of alcohol between noon and 11 p.m. July 4, though they noted that other laws pertaining to alcohol consumption still apply, including those prohibiting public intoxication, minors under the influence, and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.

For more information call the Town of Shoshoni at 876-2515.