Shoshoni High School student of the week: Ernesto Barajas

Each week, staff at Shoshoni High School nominates one student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and teachers. To view all nominated students, click here.

Ernesto Barajas is the student of the week for Shoshoni High School. Ernesto stated this as his advice to give to younger students: “Take the time to hang out and go do things when you are still in school because real life will be a shock.”

His favorite school activity is woodshop class because he enjoys making resin projects. He thinks what makes his school special is that “the teachers are nice and most of them help you when you really need help in class.”

After high school, Ernesto plans to go to Casper College and specialize in CAT and Detroit mechanics.

Ernesto was nominated by Mrs. Mason and Mr. Pingetzer:

“Ernesto has been having a great senior year. He has done an amazing job of staying on top of his academic success while also working a job after school and on the weekends. He has a great sense of humor and I enjoy our interactions at school. He has a good plan for his future and I look forward to watching it progress.” (Mrs. Mason)

“Ernesto consistently demonstrates a strong work ethic and a thirst for knowledge. Enesto’s leadership skills shine through his involvement with his peers. Ernesto inspires and motivates his peers constantly. He is known for his kindness and willingness to lend a helping hand to fellow students and teachers alike. His positive attitude and genuine care for others make them a true asset to the school and community.” (Mr. Pingetzer)

Ernesto is the son of Pam and Ernie Bulow.