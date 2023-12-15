Shoshoni High School student of the week: Brooklyn Schrinar

Each week, staff at Shoshoni High School nominates one student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and teachers. To view all nominated students, click here.

Brooklyn Schrinar is the student of the week for Shoshoni High School. Brooklyn participates in 4-H and FFA. She has been heavily involved in the livestock industry since she was 8 years old.

When asked about advice he’d give younger students Brooklyn said: “Never forget this is everyone’s first time living life, BE KIND.”

Her role model and what she has learned from them is her Mom. Brooklyn says, “My role model has got to be my mama! I have been blessed with the most selfless, kind, and beautiful mom out there! She has always been my number 1 fan and I can’t thank God enough for blessing me with her!”

Brooklyn loves Shoshoni High School because, “I’ve been going to Shoshoni since Kindergarten and growing up with the same kids can be tough at times but I’ll forever cherish the pure and genuine friendships I have made throughout these 13 years!”

After high school, Brooklyn plans to attend Casper college in order to pursue her Associates in Elementary Education and then go to the University of Wyoming to achieve her Bachelors degree.

Brooklyn was nominated by Mrs. Mortimore: “Brooklyn takes great initiative to ensure she understands the content in her courses. She is a leader in the classroom and supports the overall learning environment.”

Brooklyn is the daughter of Randy and Carly Schrinar.