Shoshoni Elementary Student of the Week: Jase Dickinson

Each week, staff at Shoshoni Elementary nominate a student who has shown exemplary behavior towards their peers and academics. To view all nominated students, click here.

We are thrilled to shine the spotlight on Jase Dickinson as our fourth-grade Student of the Week! He has consistently demonstrated outstanding leadership qualities, a remarkable work ethic, and an unwavering commitment to personal and academic growth.

Jase is truly a leader in every sense of the word. He takes initiative, sets a positive example, and inspires others with his determination to excel. He leads not by words alone, but through the sheer dedication he brings to every task.

In addition to Jase’s academic achievements, he also excels in being a kind and friendly member of our school community. He greets everyone with a warm smile, extends a helping hand to those in need, and fosters a sense of unity and camaraderie among peers. Congratulations, Jase, on being named our Student of the Week! You truly deserve this recognition.

Mrs. Rodriguez & Mrs. Good