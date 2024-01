Each week, staff at Shoshoni Elementary nominate a student who has shown exemplary behavior towards their peers and academics. To view all nominated students, click here.

The Student of the Week for Shoshoni Elementary is Hensley Nelson.

Hensley is an amazing student with GREAT determination. She is always on task and ready to learn. Hensley always strives to do her best and help others around her. She’s a true “Wrangler” inside and out. Great job, I am so proud of you!

Mrs. Gibbel