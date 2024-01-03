Shoshoni Elementary Student of the Week: Elizabeth McFarland

Each week, staff at Shoshoni Elementary nominate a student who has shown exemplary behavior towards their peers and academics. To view all nominated students, click here.

I am delighted to nominate Elizabeth McFarland as the Shoshoni Elementary School Student of the Week. Ellie epitomizes what it means to be a kind, caring, and responsible Wrangler. When things need to be done in the classroom, Ellie takes it upon herself to complete tasks without being asked. She then checks in with me to see if there are any more jobs to be done. In addition, Ellie is a conscientious and hardworking student, making sure she has completed her daily work correctly and often works ahead as allowed. She is an avid reader, a terrific writer, and a fantastic mathematician. Congratulations, Ellie! It is an honor to know and teach you!

Mrs. Engelbrecht, 3rd Grade teacher

