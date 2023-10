Each week, staff at Shoshoni Elementary nominate a student who has shown exemplary behavior towards their peers and academics. To view all nominated students, click here.

Corbin Eastman is new to our school this year and we are delighted to have him. Corbin comes to school every day with a smile on his face ready to work extremely hard! Corbin is kind to everyone and the first one to lend a helping hand to a friend in need. He is very teachable and takes every lesson or piece of instruction and puts it right to work. Corbin is the prime example of our school expectations of safe, kind, and helpful! Way to go Corbin!!

Mrs. Marshall & Mrs. Kassens

Advertisement