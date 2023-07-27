Shoshoni approves plats for new parcels west of town; council members suggest building a new fire station in the area

The Town of Shoshoni is continuing the process of developing 100-plus acres of land west of town.

The Shoshoni Town Council approved plats for two parcels in that area during a regular meeting Tuesday.

The first property covers about 73 acres of land on the west side of Herbst Lane.

h/t Town of Shoshoni

Shoshoni police chief Chris Konija said the parcel will include commercial zones as well as residential lots ranging from one to five acres.

“Details on the final lot sizes and exact zoning are still being worked out,” he explained. “The street layout structure is what was agreed upon (Tuesday).”

The second plat that was approved this week is for a five-acre parcel along the north side of Wyoming Highway 789, also west of Herbst Lane. h/t Town of Shoshoni

Mayor Joel Highsmith noted that it’s the property Shoshoni was “going to sell to Duane Raymond.”

Fire department?

During Tuesday’s discussion, Councilmember Bob Zent suggested it might be a good idea to build a fire station on one of the properties being platted.

“That would be a great place,” Highsmith agreed.

The council decided to approach county fire officials about the proposal and show them the plat maps so they can identify preferred locations.

Councilmember Mike Dimick said it would probably be advantageous to locate a potential new fire station “as close to the highway as possible.”

He added that, with enough space, the facility could include a helicopter pad.

“It’s an obvious need,” he said.

Shoshoni is also developing a business park near the local mushroom farm, as well as a 40-acre parcel east of Herbst Road that is platted for single-family, 1/3-acre lots, Konija said. h/t Town of Shoshoni

For more information call the Town of Shoshoni at 876-2515.