Shirts & More Celebrates 30 Years of Community Spirit

Fremont County, raise a glass (or a custom-printed mug!) to Shirts & More! This family-owned business, a pillar of our community for an incredible 30 years, is celebrating their anniversary in style – and they’re inviting you to join the party!

Since 1994, Shirts & More hasn’t just been a store on Lander’s Main Street; it’s been a a go-to for creative expression and quality end products.

Whether you need a personalized t-shirt for a special event, a team uniform that showcases your spirit, or eye-catching signage to advertise your business, Shirts & More approaches each project with expertise and a personal touch.

To celebrate their 30th anniversary, Shirts & More is offering a whopping 30% off ALL in-stock retail items throughout the month of April! That’s right, from custom t-shirts and hats to personalized mugs and tote bags, now’s the perfect time to support your local business and snag some amazing deals.

Shirts & More: More Than Just Apparel

Their expertise extends beyond screen printing and embroidery. They offer vinyl banners and signs that bring your vision to life, helping you tell your story visually. Whether you’re a sports team, a local business, or simply want to add a personal touch to your home or office, Shirts & More can help you stand out.

Head down to Shirts & More at 1720 West Main Street, Suite C in Lander, or visit their website here to celebrate their legacy and discover the difference local ownership makes. Don’t forget to follow them on Facebook here for their latest designs and promotions.

And remember, throughout the month of April, enjoy 30% off ALL retail items! Here’s to 30 years of Shirts & More, and many more to come!