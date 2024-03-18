Sheriff’s Office, County Coroner investigating Riverton death reported on March 17

(Riverton, WY) – A 29-year-old Riverton man was found deceased in his home in the area of Vine Street on Sunday, March 17, according to the March 18 Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) call log.

The reporting call was made at 5:45 PM on March 17, but the exact date of the death is unknown for certain.

The case is under investigation by the FCSO and Fremont County Coroner’s Office, the call log states, and there are no further details available to share at this time.

County 10 has put in a Coroner report request, which can take weeks for results, and also reached out to both the FCSO and the Riverton Police Department.

The FCSO was not able to respond by time of publication, and RPD was only able to confirm that they are not the agency that is actively investigating the case.

County 10 will provide updates as they become available.