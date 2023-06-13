Sheriff: Bookings up from April

(Lander, WY) – Fremont County Sheriff Ryan Lee gave his monthly report to the Fremont County Commissioners today, June 13.

In total, the Sheriff’s Office has responded to 2,900 calls for service so far this calendar year, with call volume picking up.

There were 208 bookings for the month of May, up 15 from April. Of these bookings, 102 were from the Riverton Police Department, 75 were from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, 32 were from the Lander Police Department, 10 were from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, two were from the U.S. Marshals Service, and two were from the Shoshoni Police Department.

Advertisement

The current inmate population sits at 173 in-house and 173 in custody. This includes 113 males, 59 females, and one juvenile.

61 have been sentenced – 43 males and 18 females. 112 have been pre-adjudicated – 51% at District Court, 41% at Riverton Circuit Court, 7% at Lander Circuit Court, and less than 1% at municipal courts.

So far, there have been 30 search and rescue missions this fiscal year compared to 22 at this time last year. There has only been one fatality.