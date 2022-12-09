Sheridan rolls in third for win over Wolverines

The Riverton Wolverines fell to fifth-ranked Sheridan 66-54 in their season opener in the final game of opening day action at the Strannigan Tournament.

Sheridan took the contest behind a pair of 21-point performances in an inside/outside offensive effort by Garret Spielman and Cael Hamrick.

Hamrick did the damage inside and Spielman tallied six 3-pointers, most from the baseline for the outside scoring.

The Wolverines led early and battled well on the board despite a substantial size advantage at every position. It’s a situation Riverton will face all season with a shorter, quicker roster. Dre’Vin Monroe worked inside – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Sheridan surged in the second period behind 11 points from Hamrick to take a 27-23 lead into the half.

Under head coach Beau Sheets, the Wolverines have a tradition of playing well in the third period and that continued in the opening minutes of the second half as Riverton overcame a six-point deficit to lead by two points with 5:15 remaining in the third.

That lead quickly evaporated behind a 14-2 Sheridan run, and the margin stayed the same for most of the remainder of the game.

Spielman drained four treys during the Sheridan run. Nathan Hutchison took an outside shot – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Parker Paxton paced Riverton with 18 points, and Darrick DeVries scored 17.

As a team, Riverton hit seven 3-point shots, but Sheridan made double-digits with 10 from beyond the arc.

Riverton faces Pinedale Friday at 11:30 am as the Strannigan Tournament continues through Saturday.

Riverton 13 10 11 18 – 54

Sheridan 11 16 22 17 – 66

Riverton – Braden Vincent 2 0-0 4, Darrick DeVries 3 (2) 5-9 17, Dre’Vin Monroe 1-2 1, Kade Gabrielson (1) 0-0 3, Parker Paxton 4 (2) 4-9 18, Nathan Hutchison 1 (2) 0-0 8, Hunter Hauck 1 1-2 3. Totals 11 (7) 11-22 54

Sheridan – Degrange 2 0-1 4, Hamrick 7 (1) 4-4 21, McMeans 1 0-0 2, Woodsow 1 (2) 0-0 8, Spielman (6) 3-4 21, Bateson 1 0-0 2, Gilbert (1) 0-0 3, Tomlinson 2 1-2 5. Totals 14 (10) 8-11 66