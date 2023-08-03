Sheep, flowers, poultry, pie eating and more Thursday at the Fremont County Fair

12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. EXHIBIT BUILDINGS OPEN
7:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. Final arrival of all Open Floricuture/Floral Exhibits Fremont Center
8:00 a.m. Youth Sheep Showmanship (4-H Sr., Int., Jr., & FFA) Show Pavilion
followed by: Youth Breeding Sheep Show
followed by: Youth Market Lamb Show and all other sheep classes
9:00 a.m. Youth Poultry Showmanship (4-H Sr., Int., & Jr.) Fur & Feathers Pavilion
followed by: Youth Poultry Show
9:30 a.m. Open Floriculture Show Judging – (Closed to Public) Fremont Center
10:00 a.m. Open Horiculture Show Judging – (Closed to Public) Fremont Center
12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. EXHIBIT BUILDINGS OPEN FOR GUESTS
12:00 p.m. Kidz Zone: Story Hour Little Wind/Cottonwood Lawn
2:00 p.m. Open Class Demonstration Fremont Center
3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Kidz Zone: Make Ice Cream from a Bag Little Wind Center
3:00 p.m. -5:00 p.m. Child Development Services Screenings Little Wind
4:00 p.m. All NEW – Fair Nostalgic Hour – Pie Eating Contest Agri Center Patio
5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Kidz Zone: Favorite Dessert (Bring homemade dessert to be judged) Little Wind Center
5:00 p.m. Future Cattle Producers of Fremont County Show Show Lawn
5:30 p.m. Special Contest – Chocolate to Die For Fremont Center – Kitchen
5:30 p.m. Pee Wee Sheep Showmanship Show Lawn
6:00 p.m. Kidz Zone: Learn to Show a Small Animal Cottonwood Lawn
6:00 p.m. Friends of Fair Youth Jackpot Market Swine Show Show Pavilion
Presented by: Friends of the Fremont County Fair
7:30 p.m. TIMMY CHALLENGE – BULLRIDING – Ticketed Event Grand Arena
Presented by: Lander Medical Clinic and Western Family Care
