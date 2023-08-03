Sheep, flowers, poultry, pie eating and more Thursday at the Fremont County Fair

12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. EXHIBIT BUILDINGS OPEN

7:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. Final arrival of all Open Floricuture/Floral Exhibits Fremont Center

8:00 a.m. Youth Sheep Showmanship (4-H Sr., Int., Jr., & FFA) Show Pavilion

Advertisement

followed by: Youth Breeding Sheep Show

followed by: Youth Market Lamb Show and all other sheep classes

9:00 a.m. Youth Poultry Showmanship (4-H Sr., Int., & Jr.) Fur & Feathers Pavilion

followed by: Youth Poultry Show

Advertisement

9:30 a.m. Open Floriculture Show Judging – (Closed to Public) Fremont Center

10:00 a.m. Open Horiculture Show Judging – (Closed to Public) Fremont Center

12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. EXHIBIT BUILDINGS OPEN FOR GUESTS

Advertisement

12:00 p.m. Kidz Zone: Story Hour Little Wind/Cottonwood Lawn

2:00 p.m. Open Class Demonstration Fremont Center

3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Kidz Zone: Make Ice Cream from a Bag Little Wind Center

Advertisement

3:00 p.m. -5:00 p.m. Child Development Services Screenings Little Wind

4:00 p.m. All NEW – Fair Nostalgic Hour – Pie Eating Contest Agri Center Patio

5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Kidz Zone: Favorite Dessert (Bring homemade dessert to be judged) Little Wind Center

5:00 p.m. Future Cattle Producers of Fremont County Show Show Lawn

5:30 p.m. Special Contest – Chocolate to Die For Fremont Center – Kitchen

5:30 p.m. Pee Wee Sheep Showmanship Show Lawn

6:00 p.m. Kidz Zone: Learn to Show a Small Animal Cottonwood Lawn

6:00 p.m. Friends of Fair Youth Jackpot Market Swine Show Show Pavilion

Presented by: Friends of the Fremont County Fair

7:30 p.m. TIMMY CHALLENGE – BULLRIDING – Ticketed Event Grand Arena

Presented by: Lander Medical Clinic and Western Family Care

Click here to view full schedule

Thank you to our Fremont County Fair sponsors: