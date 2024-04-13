Activate10: Food giveaway in Riverton on April 16

“Our community is large and wildly diverse, which is at the same time our strength and our weakness. #Activate10 is a movement seeking to increase communication between individuals and organizations across Fremont County and to promote positive action in our communities.”

(Riverton, WY) – Foundations for Nations will host a big food giveaway for anyone in need on Tuesday, April 16, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The food will be given away at their new pantry location, 702 E Monroe.

Just head inside when you arrive and pick up your food.

For more information, call 307-200-9779 or visit their Facebook page.