September 14 sentencing hearing set for Brandon Monroe following June double homicide ‘guilty’ plea

(Lander, WY) – A September 14 sentencing hearing has been set for Brandon Monroe, one of the four parties involved in the January 4th, 2019 murders of Jocelyn Watt and Rudy Perez.

Monroe, the lone trigger man in the homicides, was initially charged with two counts of felony murder and two counts of murder in the first degree, all felonies with a maximum life prison sentence.

Monroe pled “guilty” to the two murder in the first degree charges at a June 22 change of plea hearing, as per the stipulations in the change of plea docket and amended information filed on on the same date.

At the time of that hearing the Court conditionally accepted the plea, and now a Presentence Investigation Report has been ordered to be filed by August 28, culminating in the September 14 sentencing hearing.

