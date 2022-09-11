PHOTOS: 2022 Lander 9/11 Memorial service

Vince Tropea
Vince Tropea
2022 Lander 9/11 Memorial service. h/t Vince Tropea photo

(Lander, WY) –  The American Legion Don Stough Post 33, VFW Post 954, and the City of Lander held a memorial today, Sunday, September 11th, 2022 to honor those who lost their lives in the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001.

The service, hosted by speaker Michelle Motherway, began with a live page that summoned the fire departments and Lander Police Department to the scene of the memorial.

The LVFD Pipe and Drum Band led the way as the colors were presented and the various fire departments took their places.

Advertisement

Patti and Kasi Hessling performed the National Anthem, with Todd Wurth performing the opening and closing prayers, and Mayor Monte Richardson giving an emotional thanks and recognition to first responders.

Check out some photos of the event below.

h/t Vince Tropea photo
2022 City of Lander 9/11 Memorial service. h/t Vince Tropea photo
h/t Vince Tropea photo
h/t Vince Tropea photo
h/t Vince Tropea photo
h/t Vince Tropea photo
h/t Vince Tropea photo
LVFD Pipe and Drum Band. h/t Vince Tropea photo
LVFD Pipe and Drum Band. h/t Vince Tropea photo
MIchelle Motherway. h/t Vince Tropea photo
Todd Wurth. h/t Vince Tropea photo
Mayor Monte Richardson. h/t Vince Tropea photo
h/t Vince Tropea photo
Patti and Kassi Hessling. h/t Vince Tropea photo
h/t Vince Tropea photo
h/t Vince Tropea photo
h/t Vince Tropea photo


To learn more about the organization of the service, and how to properly dispose of old flags, check out the recent Coffee Time interview with organizers Bruce Gallinger and Keith Trouwborst.

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.