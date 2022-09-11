PHOTOS: 2022 Lander 9/11 Memorial service

(Lander, WY) – The American Legion Don Stough Post 33, VFW Post 954, and the City of Lander held a memorial today, Sunday, September 11th, 2022 to honor those who lost their lives in the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001.

The service, hosted by speaker Michelle Motherway, began with a live page that summoned the fire departments and Lander Police Department to the scene of the memorial.

The LVFD Pipe and Drum Band led the way as the colors were presented and the various fire departments took their places.

Patti and Kasi Hessling performed the National Anthem, with Todd Wurth performing the opening and closing prayers, and Mayor Monte Richardson giving an emotional thanks and recognition to first responders.

Check out some photos of the event below. h/t Vince Tropea photo 2022 City of Lander 9/11 Memorial service. h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo LVFD Pipe and Drum Band. h/t Vince Tropea photo LVFD Pipe and Drum Band. h/t Vince Tropea photo MIchelle Motherway. h/t Vince Tropea photo Todd Wurth. h/t Vince Tropea photo Mayor Monte Richardson. h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo Patti and Kassi Hessling. h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo





To learn more about the organization of the service, and how to properly dispose of old flags, check out the recent Coffee Time interview with organizers Bruce Gallinger and Keith Trouwborst.