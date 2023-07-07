Sentencing hearing set for Sunrhodes, 14-year-old involved in 2019 Riverton double homicide

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

(Lander, WY) – A July 13 sentencing hearing has been set for Patrick SunRhodes Jr., one of the four parties involved in the January 4th, 2019 murders of Jocelyn Watt and Rudy Perez.

SunRhodes, who was 14-years-old at the time of the murders, originally faced four felony murder charges for his involvement, which reportedly included accompanying Brandon Monroe into the residence of Watt and Perez, and witnessing Monroe murder Perez.

SunRhodes’ initial request to be tried as a minor was denied, later resulting in a plea agreement filed on his behalf on October 13 of 2022.

As per the plea agreement, SunRhodes pled “no contest” to the amended felony charge of aid and abet aggravated robbery.

That charge has a maximum punishment of no less than 5, no more than 25 years imprisonment, but the plea agreement states, “The State of Wyoming agrees that it shall seek no more than twenty years incarceration for a sentence.”

Further hearings were ultimately “delayed until the disposition of the case of State of Wyoming v. Brandon Monroe,” who awaits to be sentenced following his June “guilty” plea.

As mentioned above, SunRhode’s sentencing hearing has been scheduled for July 13.

County 10 will provide updates on SunRhodes, which can be found here.