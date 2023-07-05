Sentencing hearing set for Duran, fourth party involved in Dewey homicide

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

(Lander, WY) – A July 20 sentencing hearing has been scheduled for 38-year-old Keina Duran, one of the parties charged in the death of Ashley Dewey, who was found beaten, stabbed, and under a burning tire in a Riverton residence on August 24.

Duran reportedly hit Dewey “a couple times,” and “prevented Ashley from leaving the room,” while in the presence of the other parties involved, according to court documents.

Advertisement

Duran pled “not guilty” to the original felonious restraint, false imprisonment and reckless endangering charges filed against her, resulting in a May 15 jury trial.

A plea agreement was eventually filed on her behalf, wherein she pled “guilty” to an amended charge of aggravated assault and battery, and the jury trial was vacated.

Felony assault and battery holds a maximum punishment of 10 years imprisonment.

The July 20 sentencing hearing was ultimately scheduled, which follows submission and review of the Presentence Investigation (PSI) report that is due on July 10.

Advertisement

County 10 will provide updates for Duran as they become available, which can be found here.

Updates on the other parties involved are linked in their names: Jason Quiver, Chasity Washington, Kasia Monroe.