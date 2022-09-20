Seasonal temperatures today to make way for incoming cold front

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, today will be another seasonably warm day with some breezy winds, generally dry conditions, and a few clouds through the afternoon.

A cold front will pass through today, bringing temperatures down especially in the north, and by Wednesday, the cooler temperatures will move in with chances of rain.

High temperatures will be in the lower to upper 70’s for most of the County today, with Shoshoni and Riverton a bit warmer in the lower 80’s.

Lows tonight will be in the lower to upper 40’s for most, with Riverton at 51 degrees.

