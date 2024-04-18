Scattered showers with cold, cloudy conditions for Thursday

(Fremont County, WY) – County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson has shared that the strong cold front we have been experiencing this week will continue to be hung up against the continental divide for the next couple of days, which will create scattered rain and snow showers today, April 18, mostly early in the morning.

Lipson says to expect widely scattered snow showers tonight though, under partly cloudy skies.

The National Weather Service in Riverton has also shared that similar conditions are expected for Friday, but a warm-up is in store for the weekend.

Advertisement

High temperatures will be in the 40’s for most today, with Dubois and the South Pass area down in the upper 30’s.

Lows tonight will be in the 20’s and upper teens. h/t NWSR