Scattered showers, windy conditions for March 23; snow likely tonight into Sunday morning

(Fremont County, WY) – County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson has shared that we will have thickening clouds and western winds caused by the Pacific trough, today, March 23.

Lipson added that we could see widely scattered rain showers by this afternoon, with possible rain and snow showers tonight as a cold front moves in.

Most areas will see little to no snow accumulation, but the Lander foothills and surrounding areas could see up to an inch by Sunday.

The National Weather Service in Riverton has also shared the following graphic with expected wind gusts for today. h/t NWSR