Sale Day at the Fair

Saturday is always the big day for 4H and FFA members as they take their animals to the Fremont County Fair Junior Livestock Sale.

This year there were 75 head of market beef auctioned, with 15 of those headed to the state fair in Douglas.

Megan Harris a member of the Shoshoni FFA took top honors with her Main Cross steer, earning $7.25 per pound on her 1237-pound animal with Farm Bureau Insurance the winning bidder. Harris repeated with the top steer in the show after taking first in 2021.

The reserve champion was also a Shoshoni FFA member with Kaylor McConnaughey selling her 1341-pound steer to the Hampton Inn for $8.25 per pound. McConnaughey also had the grand champion market goat but it was not consigned for sale. Kaylor McConnaughey coaxed her reserve champion market beef {h/t Randy Tucker|

There were 65 market hogs sold, with 15 headed to the state fair. Brooklyn Schrinar won the class with her 244-pound hog. Wind River Ranch Supply won the auction at $9.50 per pound. Brooklyn Schrinar worked her grand champion hog around the sales ring {h/t Randy Tucker|

The reserve champion hog was presented by Shoshoni FFA member Memphis Dolcater. Stotz Equipment was the winning bidder at $11.50 per pound on the 266-pound pig. Megan Dolcater showing her reserve champion hog {h/t Randy Tucker|

Big Horn Co-Op was the winning bidder on Wind River FFA member Jason Huelle’s Reserve Champion Lamb at $14.75 per pound.

Huelle’s other lamb won grand champion, and his market goat was reserve champion but neither were consigned for sale. A total of 40 lambs and 17 goats were sold at the auction. Eight of the lambs and one goat are heading to the state fair.

Jason Huelle showed his grand champion market lamb. Huelle had the reserve champion as well {h/t Randy Tucker|

The champion and reserve champion rabbit pens went to a pair of Lander FFA members.

Haven Laird earned $1500 for her pen of three rabbits with Big Horn Co-Op the winning bidder. Haven Laird pulled a wagon holding her grand champion rabbit pen around the sales ring {h/t Randy Tucker|

Emma Winn had the reserve champion rabbit pen and also earned $1500 with B&M Excavating the winning bidder. There were four pens of rabbits sold. Emma Winn pulled her pen of reserve champion rabbits in the sales ring {h/t Randy Tucker|

Though her goat didn’t earn champion or reserve champion, Hattie Dolcater of Shoshoni had the biggest surprise of the day in getting $32 per pound for her 75-pound goat. Weliever Farms was the winning bidder.

A total of 39 cattle, hogs, lambs, and goats are headed for the state fair. Though Fremont County is known as the leading cattle and hay-producing county in Wyoming. The lambs, hogs, and goats from our county compete very well with other, higher total production counties at the state fair.

The 4H and FFA members from Lysite to Dubois, Jeffrey City to Pavillion, and Shoshoni to Lander, with all points in between fare very well and are always among the best exhibitors in Wyoming.