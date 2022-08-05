A “Beefy” Day at the Fair

Showing livestock has its challenges, no matter what the species, you have to put in the right amount of preparation if you expect to compete well at the county fair. Poultry, rabbits, hogs, lambs, goats, and even dogs and cats all present unique challenges for the young people showing them, but none of it matches the preparation, perspiration, and presentation that showing cattle does.
The various 4H and FFA age division classifications of cattle, from showmanship to market animals doesn’t start on the opening day of the fair but has its roots back in January when calves are selected by most participants, and in February when they’re tagged for the fair.
In between, it’s all in how much you want to work in preparing your steer, heifer, or cow for the fair.