Figure 8 Races pack the stands at Fremont County Fair

(Riverton, WY) It was standing room only as fans packed the stands at the Figure 8 Races on Saturday…a huge hit and exciting racing event that concluded the series of evening events at the Fremont County Fair.

After seven thrilling heats, quarter-finals and semi-finals, the Final winners were:

First Place: Reagan VonKrosigk #95, Second Place: Devon Miller #007, Third Place: Luke VonKrosigk #223

Advertisement

2022 Figure 8 Racers:

#23 Zaryc Prosse

#914 Brook Bekken

#0 Matt Harrington

#157 Marty Woullet

Advertisement

#223 Luke VonKrosigk

#110 Tyler Jamerman

#10 Casey Cripipen

#11 Tyler Crippen

#95 Reagan VonKrosigk

#718 Reagan VonKrosigk

#G1 Jesse Olson

#711 Jeremy Larkey

#4-32 Reed Nettles

#775 Michael Mellado

#97 Michael Mellado

#47 Georgee Tenlen

#89 Jon Hernandez

#15 Scott Cunningham

#376 Jeff Schieffer

#7 Ryan Watson

#22 James Bunker

#M22 Tony Romero

#63 Braxton Fehring

#3 Ernie Fischer

#19 Pat Solan

#62 Jaden Miller

#55 James Steinhoff

#714 Bret Sowards

#29 Dustin Supino

#40 Colter Collver

#21 Justin Hergwer

#75 Gary Lindley

#4663 Natasha Peck

#13 Mickey Miller

7UP Alan Woodward

#10X Justin Bever

#77 Cody Kercheval

#742 Jordan Weber

#007 Devon Miller