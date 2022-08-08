Figure 8 Races pack the stands at Fremont County Fair

(Riverton, WY) It was standing room only as fans packed the stands at the Figure 8 Races on Saturday…a huge hit and exciting racing event that concluded the series of evening events at the Fremont County Fair.
After seven thrilling heats, quarter-finals and semi-finals, the Final winners were:
First Place: Reagan VonKrosigk #95, Second Place: Devon Miller #007, Third Place: Luke VonKrosigk #223
2022 Figure 8 Racers:
#23 Zaryc Prosse
#914 Brook Bekken
#0 Matt Harrington
#157 Marty Woullet
#223 Luke VonKrosigk
#110 Tyler Jamerman
#10 Casey Cripipen
#11 Tyler Crippen
#95 Reagan VonKrosigk
#718 Reagan VonKrosigk
#G1 Jesse Olson
#711 Jeremy Larkey
#4-32 Reed Nettles
#775 Michael Mellado
#97 Michael Mellado
#47 Georgee Tenlen
#89 Jon Hernandez
#15 Scott Cunningham
#376 Jeff Schieffer
#7 Ryan Watson
#22 James Bunker
#M22 Tony Romero
#63 Braxton Fehring
#3 Ernie Fischer
#19 Pat Solan
#62 Jaden Miller
#55 James Steinhoff
#714 Bret Sowards
#29 Dustin Supino
#40 Colter Collver
#21 Justin Hergwer
#75 Gary Lindley
#4663 Natasha Peck
#13 Mickey Miller
7UP Alan Woodward
#10X Justin Bever
#77 Cody Kercheval
#742 Jordan Weber
#007 Devon Miller