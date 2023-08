(Riverton, WY) – The Fremont County Fair continues all week and will conclude Saturday with the annual Junior Livestock Sale.

This year youth FFA and 4-H members will be selling their livestock products starting at 11:00 a.m. For those unable to attend, County 10 will be live streaming the sale on our YouTube page.

We chatted briefly with Livestock Board members Carmen Vasco and Lynette Jeffres about the Saturday’s sale.

Advertisement

For more details and Fair schedule, click here!