(Riverton, WY) – The bulls were on parade Thursday afternoon in anticipation of the Fremont County Fair’s annual Timmy Challenge event.

The event is a memorial for Wyoming bull rider, Timothy Packard. Suicide prevention and mental health resources are a focal point of the evening.

The event gets underway at 7:30 p.m. and features bull riding, bull fighting and mutton bustin’!

For more details and the full Fremont County Fair schedule, click here!