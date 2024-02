SageWest Spotlight is Jacob Martin, Medical/Surgical Registered Nurse and the 2023 Monarch Caring and Community Award recipient. Jacob is recognized for being an exceptional, highly skilled caregiver who consistently goes above and beyond to deliver excellent patient care and to elevate our patient’s experience. Jacob is kind, caring and steps up to challenges with a great attitude. He inspires everyone to be positive, as he is always smiling and is a team player.