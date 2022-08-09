SageWest Health Care to host Hiring Event – Provides career opportunities for Clinical and Non-Clinical Positions

This in-person event will offer potential sign-on bonuses and introduce candidates to the people who make SageWest Health Care a leader in care for its communities.

WHAT: SageWest Health Care will host an in-person hiring event that may include open interviews for a range of clinical and nonclinical positions from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at the SageWest Riverton campus. Candidates will have an opportunity to meet the staff, learn about working in the hospital, hear about opportunities for career growth, and interview for a job. Sign-on bonuses may be offered for some positions. Candidates can learn more about the event and apply in advance at: SageWestHealthCare.com/careers

WHO: Registered Nurses in various departments, Lab MT or MLT, Radiology Tech, Respiratory Therapy Tech, Certified Surgical Tech, Certified Sterile Processing Tech, Tele Tech, Certified Nurse Assistant, Admissions Clerk, Custodian, Custodian-Floor Tech, Maintenance Mechanic, System Education Coordinator- RN, Physical Therapist, Patient Sitter and Pharmacist are some positions that will be a focus of this hiring event. Candidates in these roles and others who are seeking to take on the next challenge in their careers are invited to attend in person.

WHEN: Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

WHERE: SageWest Health Care Riverton campus, 2100 W. Sunset Dr., Riverton, Wyoming

WHY: The event is part of the commitment that SageWest Health Care has made to its community to provide high-quality care by identifying and recruiting the best clinical and non-clinical healthcare professionals possible.