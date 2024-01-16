SageWest donates to Lander Care and Share Food Bank

SageWest Health Care CEO, John Whiteside and SageWest COO, Cody Barnhart presented a check for $1000 to Stacy Stebner, Lander Care and Share Food Bank Executive Director.

The Lander Care and Share Food Bank offers healthy food to anyone who comes, with no burdensome process for demonstrating need.

Need An Emergency Food Delivery?

Are you or do you know of a homebound person needing food or someone who should remain home during this time? If you live in the local Lander area and need emergency food delivered, please call or text Mike Lewis at 307-349-6044, or email [email protected].