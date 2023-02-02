SageWest donates to CWC Nursing Program

SageWest Chief Nursing Officer, Charlene Falgout recently presented a check for $1000 to CWC Nursing Director and Professor of Nursing, Stacey Stanek and a few of her students.

The CWC nursing program uses a team-based learning strategy that emphasizes student preparation out of class followed by the application of knowledge in class. TBL facilitates active learning through the use of small group classroom activities. This student-centered approach brings real-world meaning to concepts explored in the classroom while enhancing professional skills in teamwork, communication, and problem-solving. TBL prepares graduates for professional nursing practice and promotes lifelong learning skills.

Students in the CWC program will train at SageWest and even go on to work there after graduation.