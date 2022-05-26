SageWest congratulates Riverton Rotary $5000 Scholarship recipients

The Riverton Rotary Club had the honor of awarding the following high school graduates the 2022 Riverton Rotary Scholarship.

Ciarah Hall

Reece Hindman

Duke Gibbel

Brett Jones

Abrielle Santee

Kaia Tippets

2022 RHS Salutatorian, Brett Jones

The club awards scholarships every year to local students to support their dreams of furthering their education and training. A total of $5,000 was donated from Riverton Rotary towards the scholarships.

Congratulations and good luck in the future!

The Riverton Rotary Club believes in a brighter future for all Riverton youth.