SageWest congratulates Riverton Rotary $5000 Scholarship recipients

The Riverton Rotary Club had the honor of awarding the following high school graduates the 2022 Riverton Rotary Scholarship.
- Ciarah Hall
- Reece Hindman
- Duke Gibbel
- Brett Jones
- Abrielle Santee
- Kaia Tippets
The club awards scholarships every year to local students to support their dreams of furthering their education and training. A total of $5,000 was donated from Riverton Rotary towards the scholarships.
Congratulations and good luck in the future!
The Riverton Rotary Club believes in a brighter future for all Riverton youth.