SageWest congratulates Riverton Rotary $5000 Scholarship recipients

Sponsored by SageWest Health Care
Sponsored by SageWest Health Care

The Riverton Rotary Club had the honor of awarding the following high school graduates the 2022 Riverton Rotary Scholarship.

  • Ciarah Hall
  • Reece Hindman
  • Duke Gibbel
  • Brett Jones
  • Abrielle Santee
  • Kaia Tippets
2022 RHS Salutatorian, Brett Jones

The club awards scholarships every year to local students to support their dreams of furthering their education and training. A total of $5,000 was donated from Riverton Rotary towards the scholarships.

Congratulations and good luck in the future!

The Riverton Rotary Club believes in a brighter future for all Riverton youth.

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.