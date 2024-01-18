SageWest CEO introduces Orthopedic Surgeon, Dr. Michael Zilles {VIDEO}

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Zilles to our growing team of surgeons and further expand SageWest’s offerings of orthopedic services,” said John Whiteside, CEO of SageWest Health Care. “Dr. Zilles’ expertise allows our active patient population and area athletes of all ages to seek quality care close to home.”

Dr. Zilles is a part of SageWest Medical Group providing orthopedic surgery and sports medicine services at the Wind River Clinic in Lander and Riverton. To schedule an appointment for either clinic, call the Wind River Clinic 857-3488.