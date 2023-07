SageWest celebrates employees’ years of service

From 25 years to 5 years, SageWest Health Care says thank you to employees for their years of service and dedication to our communities.

Rhonda Dailey – 25 Years

Katina Anderson – 15 Years

Lindsey Anderson – 15 Years

Randi George – 15 Years

Sandra Harris – 15 Years

Heather Hovander – 15 Years

Crystal Comes Running Buck – 10 Years

Sara Johnson-Higgs – 10 Years

Gail Merrill – 10 Years

Joni Munsterteiger – 10 Years

Dakota Chapman – 5 Years

Todd Cox – 5 Years

Stephanie Curtis – 5 Years

Curt Elder – 5 Years

Gabe Harris – 5 Years

Hannah Herrmann – 5 Years

Sheri Murray – 5 Years

Heather Nagle – 5 Years

Justin Nordwick – 5 Years

Keith Race – 5 Years

Jacqueline Schmit – 5 Years

Bailey Thoman – 5 Years Amanda Boudreaux, Patient Financial Services Director and Crystal Comes Running Buck Admitting (10 years) Cody Barnhart, Chief Operating Officer and Gabe Harris, Plant Operations Director (5 years) Dakota Chapman Laboratory MLT (5 years) and Cody Barnhart, Chief Operating Officer Todd Cox, Supervisor Plant Operations (5 years) and Gabe Harris, Plant Operations Director Charlene Falgout, Chief Nursing Officer and Hannah Herrmann Medical/Surgical RN (5 years) Sheri Murray MRI Tech (5 years) and Keith Holley, Ancillary Services Director Nick Gallinger, Pharmacy Director and Sara Johnson-Higgs, Pharmacist (10 years) Heather Hovander ER RN (15 year) and Teri Martin, Critical Care Services Director Lindsey Anderson, Marketing and Communications Director (15 years) and John Whiteside, Chief Executive Officer

Congratulations to each and every one of you!